Brenden Aaronson spent last season on loan at Union Berlin following Leeds United’s relegation from the Premier League

Brenden Aaronson thanked Leeds United fans for pulling him through a ‘tough’ return to Elland Road after extending his brilliant start to the season with another goal against Plymouth Argyle.

Aaronson was one of several Leeds players to trigger a loan exit clause last summer, having failed to keep the Whites from Premier League relegation, with the American opting for Champions League and top-flight football at Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin. Those moves fuelled anger in West Yorkshire with supporters feeling players jumped ship.

Many of those loan exits left permanently over the summer but Aaronson, alongside Max Wober, surprised many by deciding to stay and play under Daniel Farke. His welcome back was not the warmest but the American fronted up the issue during pre-season and has knuckled down to win back the support of Leeds fans - something he is grateful for.

“I think it was tough at first,” Aaronson told Golazo America of his Leeds return. “I understand the feelings they [Leeds fans] had for me when coming back. Listen, it was tough, things happened and that's football at the end of the day but I think they've got on my shoulders, they've been pushing me and I can't thank them enough for that because it's been really good after coming back. I've been putting in a lot of work and I think they see that.”

Aaronson scored the third and final goal of an electric eight-minute period on Saturday as Leeds swept aside a toothless Plymouth with ease. The 24-year-old was well-placed to pounce on Joel Piroe’s deflected backheel and finish from close range, having seen the Dutchman and Dan James on target shortly beforehand.

A fourth goal in 13 league games, with an assist to boot, represents an encouraging start to the season for Aaronson, who is already into his most productive campaign since leaving RB Salzburg in 2022. His return to Elland Road somewhat negated the need to sign a No.10 - albeit recruitment chiefs were on the lookout for one - and that role behind the striker is now his to lose.

“I thank the team and the coaches because they put me in a position where I'm doing well at the minute,” Aaronson added. “I think the football we're playing really suits me and the position underneath the striker is what I’m used to and I really like playing.

“I think the position I've played my whole career, in the 10 with a bit of roaming around in the midfield, trying to pick up the ball in attack, I think that's where I'm at my best. Having a little bit of freedom and being able to develop the game and also get in the box, late runs into the box and playing the final pass, that's what allowed me to get goals and assists and to help the team.”