Leeds next face a trip to Millwall on Wednesday night.

Fired-up Millwall boss Neil Harris has fired a ‘mega’ Leeds United warning with a league table claim and Whites ‘difference’ to Burnley.

Millwall did Leeds a favour at the weekend by recording a 1-0 win at home to United’s promotion rivals Burnley yet the Lions will now look to put a dent in United’s own promotion bid.

Fresh from Millwall’s victory against the Clarets, the Lions and Leeds will lock horns at The Den in a 7.45pm kick-off on Wednesday night, ahead of which Harris has described his club’s culture and environment as “mega” with a strong league table view.

Sunday’s success lifted the Lions up to seventh and just two points off the play-off places yet Harris feels his side should be higher and is now licking his lips ahead of Wednesday’s visit of second-placed Leeds.

The Millwall boss concedes that Daniel Farke’s side will present a “different” proposition to fourth-placed Burnley but has issued a bullish message about what the Whites will have to deal with at The Den.

“It's tough for the opponent,” said Harris after his side’s Burnley triumph. “It doesn't matter how much experience you've got in the team, with Josh Brownhill and Connor Roberts for example. The Den is an imposing place to be. When the players are at it and the fans are behind the team and you play on the front foot and are aggressive, it's really difficult.

"It's my job to teach the players that need teaching to do it - you can't underestimate the players like Cooper, Saville, Leonard in your team who have been doing it for a while now. They know how to push the buttons of the fanbase, how to control a game of football at The Den. That's the importance of the senior figures."

Asked how he was feeling ahead of the visit of Leeds, Harris declared: “They know what to expect when they come to The Den. It's a tough game, Leeds are slightly different to what we faced today, they play with a lot more intensity. Burnley build really well, Swansea were excellent against us in their shape as well.

"We know the atmosphere is going to be electric. I told the players this was your warm up for Wednesday night, enjoy it, don't live off it. We're back in the training ground tomorrow preparing for Wednesday."

As quoted by London News Online, Harris added: “We’re disappointed we’re not higher up the league. We should have a lot more points than we have. We were poor at Swansea and won the game – other than that we have probably been better than every team we have played.

"The stats have shown it and we should be higher. We won’t bemoan that because we feel we’re a team heading in the right direction. We’ve conceded five goals in 11 games.

“We have not come across a Championship team so far that is better than us. We have got Leeds on Wednesday, then we go to Stoke and Sunderland after the international break – three more challenging games – but the culture and environment at the football club is mega.

“The training ground is an immense place to be. The players are flying at the moment and that is what we want as a football club.”