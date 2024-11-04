Leeds United signing Josuha Guilavogui turned down 'exotic' offers as he searched for a new club where his heart would be 'burning.'

The Frenchman was identified by the Whites as the right candidate to fill a highly specific role in the wake of a midfield injury crisis. Losing Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev to serious knee injuries left Daniel Farke light in the defensive midfield department. That and the manager's concerns over a lack of depth at centre-back led him to Guilavogui.

A 34-year-old veteran of Ligue 1, La Liga and the Bundesliga, Guilavogui was out of work after leaving German outfit 1.FSV Mainz 05. Job offers came from abroad but they did not tug at Guilavogui's heart strings.

"I had some opportunities, but exotic [and] I didn't want to," he said. "After playing such a long time for one club, for Wolfsburg, I could stay for two more years and even this year I could play but I wanted something new, something where my heart is burning. When I received the call from our coach [Farke] I said 'yeah, this is exactly what I was waiting for.' Maybe I waited too long or maybe he was waiting too long but it's the best thing I can have. I played in France, Spain and Germany and now I can play in England. I know a lot of players don't have a job and would give everything to be in my position. It's not about how many games, it's about taking this experience, giving my experience and when we achieve our goal I will be really happy."

Farke was clear with Guilavogui that he had to accept a role where game time might be limited, particularly by the eventual return to fitness of first-choice midfielders. But the German wanted to add experience to the squad and a player who could lead by example at Thorp Arch. Thus far Farke has been delighted with Guilavogui's contribution in and around the training ground, but the midfielder extended his influence to matchdays at Elland Road on Saturday. Guilavogui came off the bench in the second half of a 3-0 win over Plymouth Argyle but his personal happiness seemed to centre just as much around the debuts of teenagers Sam Chambers and Charlie Crew who also came on for cameo appearances.

"We won 3-0, we made a clean sheet, I came in but also our young players they came in so this is something really beautiful in football," he said. "I'm 34 coming in for the first time at Leeds and playing with maybe 18, 19 [year-olds]. I could remember my first game also. I don't want to be just happy for me but for them because I hope it's the first of many more that are coming. I'm not so young."

Elland Road's response to their new signing's entrance was to cheer his every move. A first touch, a first pass and his first successful challenge were all given a rapturous reception, leaving the substitute bemused.

"I heard it and I have to admit it was a little bit strange," he laughed. "I thought okay I'm here but I don't need so much support, I can play football you know? But they are really nice with me, nice with the team and we did a very good job. It was a perfect afternoon."

A taste of Championship football, especially in such a dominant display at a joyous Elland Road, would make it understandable should Guilavogui start to desire more time on the pitch. But he insists he's content with the role that he accepted from Farke. He's just not ready to hang up the boots quite yet.

"When everyone is fit the players who were there will play," he said. "Me, I'm here to help. If I can give only one percent and we achieve our goals I will be the happiest man in the world. I know my role. I'm 34 years old. I'm looking over our young players and if the coach needs me I will give everything. I'm professional, I love my job, it's the best job in the world. Even in training I will try to give my best and the coach knows if he needs me for five, 10, 50, one game, I will always be there and happy to do it.

"When he told me this I said it's a very good opportunity for me. I want to stay in football after my career but I hope I maybe have one or two years. They are the future of the club and if I can give my little stone on their path on going up to improve I'll do it with a smile on my face.

"I would like to coach but I see me as a football player. I will not come with the footballs and say okay guys let's do the training. I know my role and I'm happy to be there. We have a fantastic group and I'm coming to training with a smile. I know there's not a lot of people in the world who can go to work with a smile. I was six months and home and now I'm here playing for Leeds United, what's better?"