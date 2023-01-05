Leeds United, last time out, struggled in a 2-2 draw against David Moyes’ West Ham United. It could have been worse, had it not been for a 70th minute goal from Rodrigo to rescue a point at Elland Road. The other goal from Jesse Marsch’s men came from Wilfried Gnonto in the 27th minute.

The Whites are currently 14th in the Premier League table with 17 points. Concerningly, they have not won in their last four games and are just two points away from the relegation zone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds will face Aston Villa (January 13), Brentford (January 22) and Nottingham Forest (February 5) in their next three Premier League fixtures. We asked fans to give their opinion on how many points Leeds will pick up from these games.

While the Leeds support are remaining confident that they can win at least one of these matches, they also state how important it is that they do. However, others are not so sure, saying that Leeds will be lucky to salvage just one or two points from the set of fixtures.

Leeds fans react to upcoming Aston Villa, Brentford and Nottingham Forest games

User @JustShukla said: “4 at best with the current form of Roca, Koch, and Aaronson. 6 if we have Sinisterra and Bamford even if they play less than half of the fixtures.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

@electricjimbo shared JustShukla’s optimism, saying: “9 points. Concentration needs to be keeping clean sheets. We have the ability to score goals, we just need to be tighter at the back.”

Despite this, there were others who do not believe that Leeds will have it all their own way in their next trio of Premier League games. @MJ90113368 said: “3 very winnable football matches. So that means 2 points at best.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Adding to this, @Hess475274 answered: “3! We are in trouble and meeting teams in form.”

@iGerLynch said: “I think we need minimum 5 points from these, and it wont be easy”

Advertisement Hide Ad

@neilfax thinks: “7 minimum”

Meanwhile, @GnontoEra believes: “hopefully atleast 4”

Advertisement Hide Ad