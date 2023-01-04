Graham Smyth's Leeds United player ratings gallery v West Ham as trio score 8/10 but one 4

Leeds United drew a 2-2 thriller against Wednesday night’s Premier League visitors West Ham United – but how did we rate the performances?

Leeds went ahead in the 27th minute through a clinical finish from Willy Gnonto after a lovely move and one-two with Crysencio Summerville who laid on a perfect through ball. At 19 years and 60 days old, Gnonto became the third youngest Italian scorer in Premier League history and also the youngest Leeds top-flight scorer since James Milner in April 2004.

West Ham, though, equalised in the 45th minute after the intervention of VAR led to an Irons penalty for Pascal Struijk's foul on Jarrod Bowen and Paqueta coolly converted the spot kick. The Hammers then went ahead less than one minute into the second half as a misplaced pass from Brenden Aaronson was cut out by Gianluca Scamacca who punished Aaronson with a perfect first time finish from the edge of the box that went in off the post.

Yet Leeds drew level with 20 minutes left after a tremendous finish from Rodrigo who rifled home a low drive from the edge of the box after a lay off from substitute Jack Harrison. Both sides then had chances to bag a winner but a thrilling contest ended in a 2-2 draw which took Leeds up to 14th place. There were then emotional scenes at the full-time whistle as second-half substitute Mateusz Klich was given a guard of honour by United’s players as he left the pitch in tears, all but confirming his exit from the Whites.

Graham Smyth, the YEP’s chief football writer, hands out the scores from a thrilling night at Elland Road.

Illan Meslier 6 - Some wayward kicking and a risky charge out of his area in the first half. Beaten from distance but turnover caught him out. Wasn't troubled often.

Luke Ayling 7 - Had the bit between his teeth when he helped push Leeds forward in the first half. Competed well in the air.

Liam Cooper 6 - On a bit of a tightrope with a yellow card, battled throughout, caused problems from set-pieces.

Robin Koch 6 - Some important interventions, some moments where he wasn't as comfortable.