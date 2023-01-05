In their last Premier League fixture, Leeds United drew 2-2 with David Moyes’ West Ham. Following a hard fought game that saw the Whites rescue a point, Jesse Marsch said that his players need “to play with confidence and belief.”

Mateusz Klich will be leaving Leeds United shortly to join DC United, with his contract being cut short to accommodate the move. He issued a heartfelt farewell to Leeds fans and thanked them for his time at the club.

Leeds need to find “bravery” says Jesse Marsch

Jesse Marsch asked for more from his team during the post-match press conference that followed the Whites’ West Ham encounter. He urged players to demonstrate ‘bravery’, saying that they need to play with ‘confidence and belief’ in order to be successful.

“I even said to the team, we have to find a way to find our inner Klichy, all of us, to make sure that we're ready to perform in every match.”

However, he did single out a certain individual whose mentality he was impressed with. He complimented 19-year-old Wilfried Gnonto, who scored Leeds’ first goal against West Ham, as “one of the guys who does play brave”.

Klich issues goodbye to fans

Mateusz Klich is set to depart Leeds United imminently, joining DC United in the MLS. He left a message to fans of Leeds on Instagram, thanking them for his time at the club.

In the message, Klich wrote: “I wish I could stay, but I have never enjoyed being on the bench and I want to play as much as I can in the coming years and that is why I am closing this chapter, but I will never forget my time in Yorkshire.”

Klich joined Leeds United back in 2017. In that time, he made 195 appearances, scoring 24 goals.

Adam Forshaw injury update

Adam Forshaw did not make the squad for Leeds’ most recent game against West Ham due to a hip injury. Despite this, Leeds fans need not worry, as his time out of the team should not be too lengthy.

