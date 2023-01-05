The teenager has hit the ground running at Elland Road, having only joined the club on deadline day last summer. Gnonto, 19, is already a full Italy international and has scored on a handful of occasions for his country, but arrived at Leeds needing to prove to Jesse Marsch he deserved a starting berth.

Currently, he has ousted Jack Harrison on the left-hand side of Leeds’ attack and is impressing spectators with daring dribbles, a penchant for winning fouls and more recently, goals. The 19-year-old opened the scoring against the Hammers with a rasping, left-footed effort, set up by teammate and close friend Cree Summerville.

"Great emotion,” Gnonto said of his first Premier League goal at full-time. “I’m very happy because, of course, it’s my first goal here in front of the fans.”

Willy Gnonto fires Leeds in front.Leeds United v West Ham United. Premier League. Elland Road Stadium.4th January 2023. Picture Bruce Rollinson

"I think I've dreamed a lot of time this goal. But yeah, just very happy and proud,” he told the BBC. Gnonto picked up his first Elland Road goal contribution earlier this season, turning provider for Summerville during the club’s enthralling 4-3 comeback victory over Bournemouth.

"The Premier League, I think, is one of the best leagues in Europe and in the world. So, I just enjoy the game, enjoy every moment, every training, everything.

"Yeah, I'm very proud for me for, my family, for all the sacrifices that we have done. So, I just want to go on and keep playing,” Gnonto added.

The Italian is quickly becoming a fan favourite in LS11; the fans having taken to his bustling, direct and endeavouring style of play. Gnonto also commented on the departing Mateusz Klich – another player revered by Elland Road – during his post-match interview, saying: “Yeah, he's a great guy. I think he's a great player, but also a great man.

"Since the first day that I came here, he just tried to help me every day. I really enjoyed every moment with him. It's a little bit sad, but this is football.