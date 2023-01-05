Supporters braved the January cold awaiting the Polish international’s emergence from inside Elland Road in order to wish him well and secure priceless memories after his final appearance for the club. Klich eventually departed Elland Road with 15 minutes to spare until the clock struck 12, but such is the regard in which he is held at Elland Road, there was still a small legion of die-hard Leeds fans standing by to send him on his way.

The 32-year-old officially terminated his contract with the club late on Wednesday night, following the Whites’ 2-2 draw against West Ham United. Klich was a second half substitute in the game and during the players’ lap of honour at the final whistle, broke down into tears, before his teammates saluted the MLS-bound midfielder with a guard of honour.

Klich touched the ‘Leeds’ sign above Elland Road’s tunnel before disappearing into the depths of the stadium, only then emerging for a brief interview with the club’s media channel, before his eventual departure.

Those who had stayed behind long into the night were rewarded by fleeting face-time in the car park with the much-loved Marcelo Bielsa acolyte. Klich is now expected to fly to the United States where he will pen a deal with Major League Soccer franchise DC United, currently managed by Wayne Rooney.