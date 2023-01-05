Leeds United ‘looking’ at EFL ace as summer target attracts interest from Serie A giants
Latest Leeds United news and rumours as they prepare for the weekend.
Leeds United drew 2-2 with West Ham last night with Willy Gnonto and Rodrigo scoring their goals. The Whites are now 14th in the Premier League table and are two points above the drop zone.
They are in FA Cup action this weekend away at Cardiff City. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours regarding the club...
Midfielder eyed
Leeds are reportedly keen on Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott. The 19-year-old is a key player for the Robins in the Championship and is being tipped for a bright future in the game. According to reporter Ben Jacobs on Twitter, Jesse Marsch’s side are ‘looking’ at him along with Bournemouth, Wolves, Leicester City, Brighton and Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur.
Former goalkeepers in new moves
Former Whites goalkeeper Alex Cairns has been snapped up by League Two side Salford City on loan from League One outfit Fleetwood Town. Meanwhile, Crystal Palace stopper Jack Butland, who had a temporary stint at Elland Road in 2014, is heading to Manchester United in a surprise switch, as per BBC Sport.
Summer target wanted
Striker Arnaud Kalimuendo was linked with Leeds from PSG over the summer but ended up joining French side Rennes in the end. However, he is attracting some fresh interest now the January transfer window is open. Italian news outlet CalcioMercatoWeb claim Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are eager to land him to bolster their attacking options ahead of the second-half of the season.