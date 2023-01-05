The midfielder has been a great servant to Leeds United over the past few years.

Leeds United said goodbye to Mateusz Klich last night after they drew 2-2 with West Ham at Elland Road. The midfielder is leaving for a new chapter of his career in the MLS, as confirmed by the official club website.

The Poland international signed for the Yorkshire outfit back in 2017 and has since made 195 appearances in all competitions, chipping in with 24 goals. Prior to his move, he previously had spells at Cracovia, PEC Zwolle, Kaiserslautern and FC Twente but found himself a home in England.

Klich, 32, really started to find his feet under former boss Marcelo Bielsa and helped the Whites win promotion from the Championship in 2020 by scoring seven times that season. He then adapted well to life in the Premier League but is now heading out the exit door. Here is a look at some of the emotional images of his Leeds farewell...

