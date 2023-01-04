Leeds United face an intriguing clash against West Ham on Wednesday, with the Whites knowing that a win could move them five points clear of the relegation zone. Jesse Marsch’s men have not won any of their last three Premier League outings, but face a great opportunity to end that run against a Hammers side who have lost six on the spin.

Before then, however, there is still plenty of Premier League transfer speculation to work through. Check out Wednesday’s Leeds-related round-up below...

Klich exit touted

Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich could be on his way out of the club, with DC United ‘continuing to progress in talks’ to sign the Poland international, according to Steven Goff. The MLS outfit are in there market for reinforcements in the centre of the park, with former Manchester United talent Ravel Morrison seemingly on his way out of the club.

Writing on his personal Twitter account, Washington Post reporter Goff said: “Talks with Mateusz Klich and Leeds ‘continue to progress.’ Ravel Morrison doesn’t seem likely to return and is pursuing a move.” Klich has made 13 Premier League appearances for the Whites this season, but as yet, has not started a top flight fixture in 2022/23.

Whites eye striker

Leeds United will look to sign a striker ‘in the comig days’, according to an update from Mail+. The Whites have already wrapped up a deal for defender Max Wober, who arrived at Elland Road earlier in the week from Red Bull Salzburg.