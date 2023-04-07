Ex-Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch has emerged as the frontrunner for the Leicester City vacancy, according to the bookmakers.

The former Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig head coach was dismissed by the Elland Road hierarchy in early February following a 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest.

The result left the Whites with just four wins in 20 Premier League games. The club kept faith with Marsch over the winter break after wins over Liverpool and Bournemouth prior to the World Cup in Qatar.

However, a poor run of form since the return to action over the festive period forced the board’s hand. Marsch was eventually replaced by Javi Gracia, who has won three of his first six league games in charge ahead of Sunday’s crunch meeting with relegation rivals Crystal Palace.

The Foxes are in the bottom three, two points behind Leeds, after a dramatic 2-1 loss to Aston Villa on Tuesday and travel to Elland Road on Tuesday, April 25 in a huge six-pointer.

Ex-Liverpool and Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez was also said to be under consideration for the Leicester vacancy earlier in the week, while Ralph Hassenhuttl and ex-Watford and Red Bull Salzburg boss Oscar Garcia, most recently in charge at Reims, are also among the names linked.

Further reports suggested Leicester were open to appointing an interim boss until the end of the season, with Chelsea and Crystal Palace choosing that option with the respective arrivals of Frank Lampard and Roy Hodgson.

Martin O’Neill was one man linked with the role following those reports while sacked Chelsea boss Graham Potter is said to have turned down the opportunity as he seeks to have a break from football following a turbulent time at Stamford Bridge.

Marsch held talks with Southampton following Nathan Jones’ departure in February but a disagreement over contract length saw discussions break down.

Speaking for the first time since his Leeds sacking, Marsch said last week: “I’ve taken some time out for myself over the last couple of months and it’s been a good chance to reflect on aspects of life while in Leeds.

“I’m very proud of our achievements like staying up in 21/22 and when I look back on my time at Leeds, I’ll think of that with great pride.

“I’m also grateful to have worked with a great group of players and staff and to have met some fantastic people in Yorkshire. I’m taking some time to consider the right next step but until then, I’ll be enjoying time with family and friends.”

Marsch arrived at Leeds in February 2022 with a brief to keep them in the Premier League, as the Whites clinched survival on the final day with victory at Brentford. In total, he managed 37 games with Leeds, winning 11, drawing 10 and losing 16.

Next Leicester City manager odds

Jesse Marsch - 7/4

Rafa Benitez- 11/4

Graham Potter - 4/1

Martin O’Neill- 12/1

Jon Dahl Thomason - 14/1

Nigel Pearson - 14/1

Ralph Hassenhutl - 14/1

Franck Haise - 18/1

Michael Carrick - 18/1