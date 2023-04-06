News you can trust since 1890
Supercomputer predicts how Premier League relegation will unfold for Leeds United, Everton, West Ham, Nottingham Forest and others after latest twists

It was a promising week for Leeds United in the Premier League relegation battle after a big week over Nottingham Forest

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 6th Apr 2023, 15:16 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 18:00 BST

Of the five Premier League sides in the relegation battle who were in action during midweek, Leeds United were the only team to pick up a victory as they head into the weekend’s action in 13th.

There were six top-flight games across Tuesday and Wednesday as the Whites came from behind to beat Nottingham Forest at Elland Road.

Jack Harrison and Luis Sinisterra struck to secure Leeds a precious three points after Orel Mangala had given Forest the lead.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, Bourenmouth were beaten 2-0 at home to Brighton as Leicester City suffered a late defeat to Aston Villa at the King Power Stadium.

On Wednesday, West Ham United suffered a sobering 5-1 loss to top-four chasing Newcastle United as they saw a number of defensive lapses punished at the London Stadium.

Just two three points sit between Crystal Palace in 12th and Bournemouth in 18th.

Ahead of a big weekend of action - as Leeds welcome Palace to Elland Road - data experts at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers and predicted how the final table will look next month...

1. Arsenal

2. Manchester City

3. Newcastle United

4. Manchester United

