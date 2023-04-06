It was a promising week for Leeds United in the Premier League relegation battle after a big week over Nottingham Forest

Of the five Premier League sides in the relegation battle who were in action during midweek, Leeds United were the only team to pick up a victory as they head into the weekend’s action in 13th.

There were six top-flight games across Tuesday and Wednesday as the Whites came from behind to beat Nottingham Forest at Elland Road.

Jack Harrison and Luis Sinisterra struck to secure Leeds a precious three points after Orel Mangala had given Forest the lead.

Elsewhere on Tuesday, Bourenmouth were beaten 2-0 at home to Brighton as Leicester City suffered a late defeat to Aston Villa at the King Power Stadium.

On Wednesday, West Ham United suffered a sobering 5-1 loss to top-four chasing Newcastle United as they saw a number of defensive lapses punished at the London Stadium.

Just two three points sit between Crystal Palace in 12th and Bournemouth in 18th.

Ahead of a big weekend of action - as Leeds welcome Palace to Elland Road - data experts at FiveThirtyEight have crunched the numbers and predicted how the final table will look next month...

1 . Arsenal Predicted points - 88 Photo Sales

2 . Manchester City Predicted points - 87 Photo Sales

3 . Newcastle United Predicted points - 70 (GD +31) Photo Sales

4 . Manchester United Predicted points - 70 (GD +10) Photo Sales