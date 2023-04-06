News you can trust since 1890
Leeds United’s Premier League run-in compared to relegation rivals Southampton, Everton and more - gallery

Premier League relegation battle analysis as the Evening Post looks at the fixtures remaining for the likes of Leeds United, Wolves, Everton and Southampton.

By Mark Carruthers
Published 6th Apr 2023, 16:52 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2023, 20:00 BST

Leeds United face a tense end to the season as they look to see off a number of challengers and mount a successful battle against relegation from the Premier League.

Javi Gracia’s side claimed a big win in their push to retain their top-flight status in midweek when Jack Harrison and Luis Sinisterra both scored in a 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest. Another potential pivotal clash lies in wait this weekend when Crystal Palace head to Elland Road and another Whites win would see them leapfrog their visitors and move into twelfth place.

However, no matter what happens on Sunday afternoon, the relegation battle will be far from over and several decisive fixtures lie in wait for Leeds and the other eight clubs that are currently involved at the bottom end of the table. With just over seven weeks of the season remaining, the YEP looks at what lies in wait for the Whites and their rivals.

Remaining fixtures: 8/4 Manchester City (H), 15/4 Crystal Palace (H), 21/4 Arsenal (A), 27/4 Bournemouth (H), 30/4 Newcastle United (A), 8/5 Nottingham Forest (A), 13/5 Fulham (H), 20/5 Brighton and Hove Albion (A), 28/5 Liverpool (H)

1. 20th: Southampton

Remaining fixtures: 8/4 Bournemouth (H), 15/4 Manchester City (A), 22/4 Wolves (H), 25/4 Leeds United (A), 1/5 Everton (H), 8/5 Fulham (A), 13/5 Liverpool (H), 20/5 Newcastle United (A), 28/5 West Ham United (H)

2. 19th: Leicester City

Remaining fixtures: 8/4 Leicester City (A), 15/4 Tottenham Hotspur (A), 23/4 West Ham United (H), 27/4 Southampton (A), 30/4 Leeds United (H), 6/5 Chelsea (H), 13/5 Crystal Palace (A), 20/5 Manchester United (H), 28/5 Everton (A)

3. 18th: AFC Bournemouth

Remaining fixtures: 8/4 Aston Villa (A), 16/4 Manchester United (H), 22/4 Liverpool (A). 26/4 Brighton and Hove Albion (H), 29/4 Brentford (H), 8/5 Brentford (A), 8/5 Southampton (H), 13/5 Chelsea (A), 20/5 Arsenal (H), 28/5 Crystal Palace (A)

4. 17th: Nottingham Forest’

