Leeds United face a tense end to the season as they look to see off a number of challengers and mount a successful battle against relegation from the Premier League.

Javi Gracia’s side claimed a big win in their push to retain their top-flight status in midweek when Jack Harrison and Luis Sinisterra both scored in a 2-1 victory over Nottingham Forest. Another potential pivotal clash lies in wait this weekend when Crystal Palace head to Elland Road and another Whites win would see them leapfrog their visitors and move into twelfth place.

However, no matter what happens on Sunday afternoon, the relegation battle will be far from over and several decisive fixtures lie in wait for Leeds and the other eight clubs that are currently involved at the bottom end of the table. With just over seven weeks of the season remaining, the YEP looks at what lies in wait for the Whites and their rivals.