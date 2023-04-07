Leeds United boss Javi Gracia is starting to get selection headaches, mostly of the good kind, with big decisions to make for Sunday’s clash with Crystal Palace.

Coming off such an important win against Nottingham Forest in midweek, the Spaniard may be tempted to keep things largely the same and roll with the momentum of a performance that pleased him. Gracia was delighted with the way his team attacked, wingers Jack Harrison and Luis Sinisterra taking on huge influence out wide while Patrick Bamford’s hold-up play helped keep the ball in the right area of the pitch.

Although end product has been a struggle for Brenden Aaronson, Gracia reiterated his satisfaction with the American’s contribution in his pre-match press conference, perhaps hinting that the youngster will stay in his plans even as Rodrigo’s match fitness grows. The club’s leading goalscorer could also be an option to replace Bamford in the number nine role, while Willy Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville will hope for significant involvement on Sunday. Gnonto, freshly recovered from an ankle issue sustained on international duty, was an unused substitute against Forest but Summerville once again played an important role from the bench and held a major threat on the counter attack late in the game.

There are decisions all over the pitch, however, with two fit defenders, both previously first team regulars, knocking on the door of the Whites starting XI.

Here’s the YEP predicted XI for another relegation six-pointer at Elland Road.

1 . nlyp_leeds_southampton_br86.JPG DECISION MAKER - Javi Gracia has selection headaches of the positive kind as Leeds United prepare for Crystal Palace. Pic: Bruce Rollinson Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales

2 . Illan Meslier The club's undisputed number one was largely a bystander against Nottingham Forest in midweek and Leeds will hope the same can be said on Sunday. Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales

3 . Rasmus Kristensen The change that feels likeliest given Luke Ayling's recent struggles. Kristensen has come in for praise from Gracia for his attitude and is champing at the bit to play. This could be the game for him. Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales

4 . Junior Firpo This is Firpo's longest run of consecutive starts since 2019 and his form is the best it has been in Leeds colours. At this rate he won't be giving up the left-back shirt again. Against Forest he was excellent going both ways. Photo: Bruce Rollinson Photo Sales