Jesse Marsch breaks silence on Leeds United sacking as US coach plots next move

The American parted company with the Whites following his sacking in early February; a defeat by newly-promoted Nottingham Forest proving to be the final straw for Leeds’ board of directors.

Expressive in press conferences throughout his 11-month tenure in West Yorkshire, Marsch’s silence after his departure was atypical of the 49-year-old coach.

Sharing his thoughts for the first time on social media platform Twitter, Marsch said the following about his time in Leeds: “ I’ve taken some time out for myself over the last couple of months and it’s been a good chance to reflect on aspects of life while in Leeds.

“I’m very proud of our achievements like staying up in 21/22 and when I look back on my time at Leeds, I’ll think of that with great pride.

“I’m also grateful to have worked with a great group of players and staff and to have met some fantastic people in Yorkshire.

“I’m taking some time to consider the right next step but until then, I’ll be enjoying time with family & friends.”

Marsch came close to the Southampton job a week after his Leeds exit, but ultimately broke off negotiations with the Premier League strugglers after disagreements over contract length.