Leeds United enjoyed a strong round of midweek action as they moved to 13th in the Premier League with victory over Nottingham Forest

Leeds United head into Sunday’s clash with Crystal Palace with renewed optimism after giving their relegation hopes a huge boost with a 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

Orel Mangala had given the away side the lead after 12 minutes at Elland but Jack Harrison and Luis Sinsterra struck to hand the Whites a precious three points.

The result was made all the sweeter by defeats for Leicester City, Bournemouth and West Ham United during six games over Tuesday and Wednesday.

Following the midweek action, stats experts at WhoScored have picked their best XI from the 12 sides in Premier League action during midweek- with Newcastle United dominating after a fine 5-1 win at the London Stadium.

Two Whites stars make the cut, alongside players from Brighton, Chelsea and Aston Villa. Take a look...

Jason Steele - 7.8 The Brighton goalkeeper kept a clean sheet with three saves as the Seagulls won 2-0 at Bournemouth to continue their march towards a European place.

Kieran Trippier - 7.5 Played his part with five clearances, one tackle and three aerial duels won as Newcastle hammered West Ham

Fabian Schar - 8.1 Claimed an assist but his work at the back was impressive with four tackles, five interceptions and five successful aerial duels.

Wesley Fofana - 8 Very impressive for Chelsea as he kept Liverpool quiet in Tuesday's 0-0 draw. He made seven tackles, five interceptions, three clearances and two blocks.