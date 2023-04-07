News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago David Dickinson to ‘quit’ Dickinson’s Real Deal after 16 years
6 minutes ago New banknotes with image of King Charles not ready for circulation
13 minutes ago 9 alternative UK ferry ports to avoid Dover
55 minutes ago Good Friday Agreement - what is it?
12 hours ago Wife of Sex Pistols star John Lydon dies
14 hours ago WhatsApp is making a major change to voice notes

Premier League team of midweek dominated by Leeds United and Newcastle United as Aston Villa and Chelsea men feature - gallery

Leeds United enjoyed a strong round of midweek action as they moved to 13th in the Premier League with victory over Nottingham Forest

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 6th Apr 2023, 22:37 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 08:00 BST

Leeds United head into Sunday’s clash with Crystal Palace with renewed optimism after giving their relegation hopes a huge boost with a 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest on Tuesday.

Orel Mangala had given the away side the lead after 12 minutes at Elland but Jack Harrison and Luis Sinsterra struck to hand the Whites a precious three points.

The result was made all the sweeter by defeats for Leicester City, Bournemouth and West Ham United during six games over Tuesday and Wednesday.

Following the midweek action, stats experts at WhoScored have picked their best XI from the 12 sides in Premier League action during midweek- with Newcastle United dominating after a fine 5-1 win at the London Stadium.

Two Whites stars make the cut, alongside players from Brighton, Chelsea and Aston Villa. Take a look...

The Brighton goalkeeper kept a clean sheet with three saves as the Seagulls won 2-0 at Bournemouth to continue their march towards a European place.

1. Jason Steele - 7.8

The Brighton goalkeeper kept a clean sheet with three saves as the Seagulls won 2-0 at Bournemouth to continue their march towards a European place.

Photo Sales
Played his part with five clearances, one tackle and three aerial duels won as Newcastle hammered West Ham

2. Kieran Trippier - 7.5

Played his part with five clearances, one tackle and three aerial duels won as Newcastle hammered West Ham

Photo Sales
Claimed an assist but his work at the back was impressive with four tackles, five interceptions and five successful aerial duels.

3. Fabian Schar - 8.1

Claimed an assist but his work at the back was impressive with four tackles, five interceptions and five successful aerial duels.

Photo Sales
Very impressive for Chelsea as he kept Liverpool quiet in Tuesday’s 0-0 draw. He made seven tackles, five interceptions, three clearances and two blocks.

4. Wesley Fofana - 8

Very impressive for Chelsea as he kept Liverpool quiet in Tuesday’s 0-0 draw. He made seven tackles, five interceptions, three clearances and two blocks.

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Newcastle UnitedPremier LeagueNottingham Forest