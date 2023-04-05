Luis Sinisterra’s fine strike on the stroke of half time fired Leeds out of the bottom three as his goal coupled with Jack Harrison’s equaliser saw Leeds come from behind to beat Forest 2-1.

Orel Mangala’s precise finish had given the visitors the lead but a strong response ensured the Whites picked up their third win in six games under Javi Gracia.

Elsewhere, Bournemouth dropped back into the bottom three as they were beaten 2-0 by in-form Brighton and Hove Albion at the Vitality Stadium.

Evan Ferguson and Julio Enciso scored in each half as the Cherries now sit in 18th, but are just two points behind Leeds in a congested bottom nine.

Bournemouth captain Neto reflected afterwards: “We are disappointed with the result. We knew they are a really good team, it wasn’t easy playing against them. We created our opportunities, many chances. To lose 2-0 is a little disappointing.”

Asked if his side can stay up: “If we keep this level, 100%. Not all teams play like Brighton, and we created chances against a very good team. The situation is not the best but we have a big game Saturday [vs Leicester] and have to play like we did today.”

Leicester City remain 19th on 25 points after they had a late penalty appeal rejected by VAR as Aston Villa netted an 87th-minute winner at the King Power Stadium in a bitter blow to the Foxes’ survival hopes.

Ollie Watkins had given Villa the lead before an equaliser from Harvey Barnes but Bertrand Traore came off the bench to claim victory for Unai Emery’s side.

The Villa man curled in an unbelievable finish from outside the penalty area after Leicester had given the ball away cheaply.

Matters were made worse for Leicester ahead of Saturday’s crunch clash with Bournemouth after Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall was sent-off for a second bookable offence in the 71st minute for fouling Ashley Young.

Leicester were awarded a penalty decision in stoppage time as Watkins made an attempt to clear off the line, but after a VAR review it showed the Villa man was fouled attempting to clear the ball as the call was overturned.

Leicester City first team coach Adam Sadler reacted: “It’s difficult. It is what it is. We are in this situation for a reason. The lads showed incredible spirit tonight in terms of trying to get a result. I haven’t seen it again [Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall second yellow card]. We had a plan and we tried to execute the plan.