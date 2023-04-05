Jesse Marsch is one of the names under consideration to replace Brendan Rodgers at Leicester City, just two months after being sacked by Leeds United.

The former Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig head coach was dismissed at Elland Road in early February following a 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest.

The result left the Whites with just four wins in 20 Premier League games. Marsch was eventually replaced by Javi Gracia, who has won three of his first six league games in charge.

However, Fabrizio Romano has reported Marsch is on the radar of the Leicester board, as they seek to find a permanent appointed after Rodgers left the club on Sunday.

The Foxes are in the bottom three after a dramatic 2-1 loss to Aston Villa on Tuesday night and travel to Leeds United on Tuesday, April 25 in a huge six-pointer.

Ex-Liverpool and Newcastle United boss Rafael Benitez is also under consideration for the Leicester vacancy, while Ralph Hassenhuttl and ex-Watford and Red Bull Salzburg boss Oscar Garcia, most recently in charge at Reims, are also among the names linked.

Marsch held talks with Southampton following Nathan Jones’ departure in February but a disagreement over contract length saw discussions break down.

Speaking for the first time since his Leeds sacking, Marsch said last week: “I’ve taken some time out for myself over the last couple of months and it’s been a good chance to reflect on aspects of life while in Leeds.

“I’m very proud of our achievements like staying up in 21/22 and when I look back on my time at Leeds, I’ll think of that with great pride.

“I’m also grateful to have worked with a great group of players and staff and to have met some fantastic people in Yorkshire. I’m taking some time to consider the right next step but until then, I’ll be enjoying time with family and friends.”