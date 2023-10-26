Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040

The Abbey Inn Bramley: We visit the ‘most haunted’ pub in Leeds where ghosts ‘walk through walls’

Alcohol is not the only spirit which can be found in The Abbey Inn.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 26th Oct 2023, 16:30 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Abbey Inn is thought to be one of the most haunted pubs in Leeds.

The pub, which is located in Bramley, is said to be the home of several spirits, partly thanks to its historical significance as a location for inquests in the 1800s.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

    We spoke to licencee, Helen Williamson, and bartender, Sam North, about their experiences working in The Abbey Inn, and the stories patrons have told them. Some have reported seeing people dressed in funny clothes, walking through walls or up a staircase that no longer exists.

    Watch as we explore The Abbey Inn and learn more about the ghostly things that happen within.

    Related topics:LeedsBramleyPubsHalloween