Alcohol is not the only spirit which can be found in The Abbey Inn.

The Abbey Inn is thought to be one of the most haunted pubs in Leeds.

The pub, which is located in Bramley, is said to be the home of several spirits, partly thanks to its historical significance as a location for inquests in the 1800s.

We spoke to licencee, Helen Williamson, and bartender, Sam North, about their experiences working in The Abbey Inn, and the stories patrons have told them. Some have reported seeing people dressed in funny clothes, walking through walls or up a staircase that no longer exists.