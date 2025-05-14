Temperatures in Leeds are once again set to peak and just in time for the weekend.

May 2025 has started off as the hottest on record, with Leeds and surrounding areas experiencing temperatures exceeding 25°C.

Now following a temporary cooling off, temperatures are once again set to hit highs of 21°C and just in time for the weekend.

According to the Met Office, temperatures are set to return to above average on Friday with warm dry spells and plenty of sunshine.

Here is the day-by-day weather forecast for Leeds from May 15 to May 21, 2025:

Thursday: Sunny intervals, highest temperature 18°C, lowest 6°C

Friday: Sunny, highest temperature 20°C, lowest 8°C

Saturday: Sunny, highest temperature 21°C, lowest 8°C

Sunday: Sunny, highest temperature 20°C, lowest 7°C

Monday: Sunny, highest temperature 20°C, lowest 7°C

Tuesday: Sunny, highest temperature 21°C, lowest 8°C

Wednesday: Sunny intervals, highest temperature 21°C, lowest 8°C

Temperatures are expected to be noticeably cooler along the coast, with an onshore breeze and slight drizzle in places.