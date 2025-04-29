Leeds weather: Hour-by-hour forecast as city set to be hotter than Madrid today

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 29th Apr 2025, 12:10 BST
Leeds is expected to surpass temperatures in parts of the Iberian Peninsula today as late-April warmth rises.

England is experiencing a welcome spring heatwave, with many regions enjoying plenty of sunshine and temperatures reaching into the mid-20s Celsius.

While temperatures are predicted to drop to around 20°C over the weekend, Leeds will maintain a warmer range of 24-25°C for much of Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday (April 29-May 1).

Today (Tuesday), the sunshine is forecasted to push temperatures up to 24°C, making it 1°C warmer than in Madrid, Spain.

Temperatures are set to soar today - reaching 24C.Temperatures are set to soar today - reaching 24C.
Temperatures are set to soar today - reaching 24C. | James Hardisty

Here is the hour-by-hour weather forecast for Tuesday, April 29, according to the Met Office:

  • 12pm – 20°C, Sunny
  • 1pm – 22°C, Sunny
  • 2pm – 23°C, Sunny
  • 3pm – 23°C, Sunny
  • 4pm – 24°C, Sunny
  • 5pm – 24°C, Sunny​
  • 6pm – 23°C, Sunny
  • 7pm – 23°C, Clear skies
  • 8pm – 21°C, Clear skies
  • 9pm – 19°C, Clear skies
  • 10pm – 17°C, Clear skies
  • 11pm – 16°C, Clear skies
