Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds is expected to surpass temperatures in parts of the Iberian Peninsula today as late-April warmth rises.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While temperatures are predicted to drop to around 20°C over the weekend, Leeds will maintain a warmer range of 24-25°C for much of Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday (April 29-May 1).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today (Tuesday), the sunshine is forecasted to push temperatures up to 24°C, making it 1°C warmer than in Madrid, Spain.

Temperatures are set to soar today - reaching 24C. | James Hardisty

Here is the hour-by-hour weather forecast for Tuesday, April 29, according to the Met Office:

12pm – 20°C, Sunny

1pm – 22°C, Sunny

2pm – 23°C, Sunny

3pm – 23°C, Sunny

4pm – 24°C, Sunny

5pm – 24°C, Sunny​

6pm – 23°C, Sunny

7pm – 23°C, Clear skies

8pm – 21°C, Clear skies

9pm – 19°C, Clear skies

10pm – 17°C, Clear skies

11pm – 16°C, Clear skies