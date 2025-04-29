Leeds weather: Hour-by-hour forecast as city set to be hotter than Madrid today
England is experiencing a welcome spring heatwave, with many regions enjoying plenty of sunshine and temperatures reaching into the mid-20s Celsius.
While temperatures are predicted to drop to around 20°C over the weekend, Leeds will maintain a warmer range of 24-25°C for much of Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday (April 29-May 1).
Today (Tuesday), the sunshine is forecasted to push temperatures up to 24°C, making it 1°C warmer than in Madrid, Spain.
Here is the hour-by-hour weather forecast for Tuesday, April 29, according to the Met Office:
- 12pm – 20°C, Sunny
- 1pm – 22°C, Sunny
- 2pm – 23°C, Sunny
- 3pm – 23°C, Sunny
- 4pm – 24°C, Sunny
- 5pm – 24°C, Sunny
- 6pm – 23°C, Sunny
- 7pm – 23°C, Clear skies
- 8pm – 21°C, Clear skies
- 9pm – 19°C, Clear skies
- 10pm – 17°C, Clear skies
- 11pm – 16°C, Clear skies
