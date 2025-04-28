Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds is set for a scorcher this week as we enter May with temperatures well into the mid-20s.

While spring has been unusually warm this year, the mercury has rarely reached much above 20°C.

But that's about to change, as Met Office forecasters predict a sunny and hot week.

Temperatures are expected to gradually decline into the weekend, officially bringing to a close the last heatwave of 2023.

On Monday, April 28, Leeds will see a cloudy morning make way for sunny intervals at lunchtime, with temperatures reaching around 20°C by the afternoon.

The warm weather will continue overnight, with morning temperatures remaining above 10°C on Tuesday, April 29.

Any lingering clouds will clear, paving the way for a bright, sunny day with temperatures climbing to 23°C in the afternoon and early evening.

The final day of April, Wednesday will maintain similar weather patterns, with temperatures around 24°C.

Thursday, May 1, is projected to be the hottest day of the year so far, as the UK's weather agency forecasts temperatures hitting a high of 25°C around 4pm accompanied by plenty of sunshine.

However, those planning to enjoy the sunshine over the weekend might be disappointed. Friday and the weekend (May 2-4) are expected to feature sunny intervals, with temperatures peaking at around 20°C on Friday and dropping to 18°C on Saturday and Sunday.

The Leeds weather forecast for April 28-May 4, as provided by the Met Office:

Monday, April 28: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime; highest temperature: 20°C, lowest temperature: 9°C

Tuesday, April 29: Sunny; highest temperature: 23°C, lowest temperature: 10°C

Wednesday, April 30: Sunny; highest temperature: 24°C, lowest temperature: 10°C

Thursday, May 1: Sunny; highest temperature: 25°C, lowest temperature: 11°C

Friday, May 2: Sunny intervals; highest temperature: 20°C, lowest temperature: 8°C

Saturday, May 3:Sunny intervals; highest temperature: 18°C, lowest temperature: 7°C

Sunday, May 4: Sunny intervals; highest temperature: 17°C, lowest temperature: 6°C