Leeds weather: Exactly when it's going to be hottest this week as Met Office predicts mercury to hit 25°C
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
While spring has been unusually warm this year, the mercury has rarely reached much above 20°C.
But that's about to change, as Met Office forecasters predict a sunny and hot week.
On Monday, April 28, Leeds will see a cloudy morning make way for sunny intervals at lunchtime, with temperatures reaching around 20°C by the afternoon.
The warm weather will continue overnight, with morning temperatures remaining above 10°C on Tuesday, April 29.
Any lingering clouds will clear, paving the way for a bright, sunny day with temperatures climbing to 23°C in the afternoon and early evening.
The final day of April, Wednesday will maintain similar weather patterns, with temperatures around 24°C.
Thursday, May 1, is projected to be the hottest day of the year so far, as the UK's weather agency forecasts temperatures hitting a high of 25°C around 4pm accompanied by plenty of sunshine.
However, those planning to enjoy the sunshine over the weekend might be disappointed. Friday and the weekend (May 2-4) are expected to feature sunny intervals, with temperatures peaking at around 20°C on Friday and dropping to 18°C on Saturday and Sunday.
When it comes to the news, don’t miss out on anything to do with Leeds throughout 2025 with our daily newsletter.
The Leeds weather forecast for April 28-May 4, as provided by the Met Office:
- Monday, April 28: Cloudy changing to sunny intervals by lunchtime; highest temperature: 20°C, lowest temperature: 9°C
- Tuesday, April 29: Sunny; highest temperature: 23°C, lowest temperature: 10°C
- Wednesday, April 30: Sunny; highest temperature: 24°C, lowest temperature: 10°C
- Thursday, May 1: Sunny; highest temperature: 25°C, lowest temperature: 11°C
- Friday, May 2: Sunny intervals; highest temperature: 20°C, lowest temperature: 8°C
- Saturday, May 3:Sunny intervals; highest temperature: 18°C, lowest temperature: 7°C
- Sunday, May 4: Sunny intervals; highest temperature: 17°C, lowest temperature: 6°C
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.