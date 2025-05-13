Roundhay Park: 17 sunny pictures in Leeds as families and friends enjoy the glorious sunshine

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray

Senior reporter

Published 13th May 2025, 16:43 BST

It’s been another glorious day in Leeds as the sun continues to grace the country.

This May has started off as the hottest on record, with Leeds and surrounding areas experiencing temperatures exceeding 25°C and abundant sunshine.

It’s also been the driest spring on record, with some areas of Yorkshire going 20 days without a drop of rainfall.

Our photographer Tony Johnson made his way to Roundhay Park this afternoon (Tuesday) as temperatures peaked at around 23°C.

Check his pictures of families and friends enjoying themselves in the park’s glorious surroundings in the gallery below.

Rhodedendrons bloom on another hot spring day in Roundhay Park

1. In Bloom

Rhodedendrons bloom on another hot spring day in Roundhay Park | Tony Johnson

Visitors Alice Hartley and Jacob Connell make the most of the weather

2. A great day to enjoy a book

Visitors Alice Hartley and Jacob Connell make the most of the weather | Tony Johnson

Parents enjoying the warm weather

3. Mums in the sun

Parents enjoying the warm weather | Tony Johnson

This May has started off as the hottest on record

4. Hottest May on record

This May has started off as the hottest on record | Tony Johnson

Leeds and surrounding areas have experienced temperatures exceeding 25°C and abundant sunshine.

5. Canal Gardens

Leeds and surrounding areas have experienced temperatures exceeding 25°C and abundant sunshine. | Tony Johnson

The Specialist Gardens in Roundhay Park looking delightful.

6. The Specialist Gardens

The Specialist Gardens in Roundhay Park looking delightful. | Tony Johnson

