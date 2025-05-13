This May has started off as the hottest on record, with Leeds and surrounding areas experiencing temperatures exceeding 25°C and abundant sunshine.

It’s also been the driest spring on record, with some areas of Yorkshire going 20 days without a drop of rainfall.

Our photographer Tony Johnson made his way to Roundhay Park this afternoon (Tuesday) as temperatures peaked at around 23°C.

Check his pictures of families and friends enjoying themselves in the park’s glorious surroundings in the gallery below.

1 . In Bloom Rhodedendrons bloom on another hot spring day in Roundhay Park

2 . A great day to enjoy a book Visitors Alice Hartley and Jacob Connell make the most of the weather

3 . Mums in the sun Parents enjoying the warm weather

4 . Hottest May on record This May has started off as the hottest on record

5 . Canal Gardens Leeds and surrounding areas have experienced temperatures exceeding 25°C and abundant sunshine.