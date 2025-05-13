This May has started off as the hottest on record, with Leeds and surrounding areas experiencing temperatures exceeding 25°C and abundant sunshine.
It’s also been the driest spring on record, with some areas of Yorkshire going 20 days without a drop of rainfall.
Our photographer Tony Johnson made his way to Roundhay Park this afternoon (Tuesday) as temperatures peaked at around 23°C.
Check his pictures of families and friends enjoying themselves in the park’s glorious surroundings in the gallery below.