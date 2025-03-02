13 stunning pictures as Leeds bathed in glorious sunshine on first day of meteorological spring

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 2nd Mar 2025, 16:30 BST

Leeds has been bathed in some glorious early spring sunshine.

Yesterday (March 1), was the first day of spring in the meteorological calendar, running from start March 1 and ending on May 31.

According to the Met Office, the sun is high in the sky during spring meaning temperatures can rise in the day, but stay cool at night due to the moderating effect of the ocean temperature.

Locals have been enjoying a recent uptick in weather after a stormy and at times snowy start to 2025.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding headed out to capture some stunning shots of the early spring sunshine...

Snowdrops in full bloom at Golden Acre Park.

1. First day of meteorological spring in Leeds

Snowdrops in full bloom at Golden Acre Park. | Steve Riding

Finn Ellis, two, of Gildersome helps feed the spring lambs at Swithens Farm in Rothwell.

2. First day of meteorological spring in Leeds

Finn Ellis, two, of Gildersome helps feed the spring lambs at Swithens Farm in Rothwell. | Steve Riding

Crocuses are beginning to bloom at Kirkstall Abbey.

3. First day of meteorological spring in Leeds

Crocuses are beginning to bloom at Kirkstall Abbey. | Steve Riding

A sea of crocuses bloom at Roundhay Park.

4. First day of meteorological spring in Leeds

A sea of crocuses bloom at Roundhay Park. | Steve Riding

Daffodils bloom at the entrance to Golden Acre Park.

5. First day of meteorological spring in Leeds

Daffodils bloom at the entrance to Golden Acre Park. | Steve Riding

Adorable Gloucester Old Spot piglet born just in time for spring.

6. First day of meteorological spring in Leeds

Adorable Gloucester Old Spot piglet born just in time for spring. | Steve Riding

