Yesterday (March 1), was the first day of spring in the meteorological calendar, running from start March 1 and ending on May 31.

According to the Met Office, the sun is high in the sky during spring meaning temperatures can rise in the day, but stay cool at night due to the moderating effect of the ocean temperature.

Locals have been enjoying a recent uptick in weather after a stormy and at times snowy start to 2025.

Yorkshire Evening Post photographer Steve Riding headed out to capture some stunning shots of the early spring sunshine...

1 . First day of meteorological spring in Leeds Snowdrops in full bloom at Golden Acre Park. | Steve Riding

2 . First day of meteorological spring in Leeds Finn Ellis, two, of Gildersome helps feed the spring lambs at Swithens Farm in Rothwell. | Steve Riding

3 . First day of meteorological spring in Leeds Crocuses are beginning to bloom at Kirkstall Abbey. | Steve Riding

4 . First day of meteorological spring in Leeds A sea of crocuses bloom at Roundhay Park. | Steve Riding

5 . First day of meteorological spring in Leeds Daffodils bloom at the entrance to Golden Acre Park. | Steve Riding

6 . First day of meteorological spring in Leeds Adorable Gloucester Old Spot piglet born just in time for spring. | Steve Riding