With temperatures peaking at 23 C around 2pm, people in the city made the most of the glorious weather by heading outdoors to parks, beer gardens and city centre streets.

The Met Office had initially predicted highs of 26 C, and the warm weather saw many soaking up the summery vibes.

Our photographer was in Golden Acre Park to capture the best of the sunshine. Here are 18 pictures of people enjoying the warm spell -

1 . Sunshine in Golden Acre Park Visitors Carole Lennon, right, with her daughter and grand-daughter Jess Lennon and Annie in Golden Acre Park. | Tony Johnson Photo Sales

2 . Sunshine in Golden Acre Park Scorching temperatures arrived in Leeds. | Tony Johnson Photo Sales

3 . Sunshine in Golden Acre Park The ongoing "mini-heatwave" is expected to continue. | Tony Johnson Photo Sales

4 . Sunshine in Golden Acre Park Today began with plenty of sunshine, accompanied by very high pollen levels. | Tony Johnson Photo Sales

5 . Sunshine in Golden Acre Park Leeds basked in the beautiful sunshine. | Tony Johnson Photo Sales

6 . Sunshine in Golden Acre Park The city enjoyed one of the warmest days of the year so far. | Tony Johnson Photo Sales