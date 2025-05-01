18 summery photos as people in Leeds enjoy hot weather in scenic Golden Acre Park near Bramhope

James Connolly
By James Connolly

Reporter

Published 1st May 2025, 18:48 BST

Leeds basked in beautiful sunshine today as the city enjoyed one of the warmest days of the year so far.

With temperatures peaking at 23 C around 2pm, people in the city made the most of the glorious weather by heading outdoors to parks, beer gardens and city centre streets.

The Met Office had initially predicted highs of 26 C, and the warm weather saw many soaking up the summery vibes.

Our photographer was in Golden Acre Park to capture the best of the sunshine. Here are 18 pictures of people enjoying the warm spell -

Visitors Carole Lennon, right, with her daughter and grand-daughter Jess Lennon and Annie in Golden Acre Park.

1. Sunshine in Golden Acre Park

Visitors Carole Lennon, right, with her daughter and grand-daughter Jess Lennon and Annie in Golden Acre Park. | Tony Johnson

Scorching temperatures arrived in Leeds.

2. Sunshine in Golden Acre Park

Scorching temperatures arrived in Leeds. | Tony Johnson

The ongoing "mini-heatwave" is expected to continue.

3. Sunshine in Golden Acre Park

The ongoing "mini-heatwave" is expected to continue. | Tony Johnson

Today began with plenty of sunshine, accompanied by very high pollen levels.

4. Sunshine in Golden Acre Park

Today began with plenty of sunshine, accompanied by very high pollen levels. | Tony Johnson

Leeds basked in the beautiful sunshine.

5. Sunshine in Golden Acre Park

Leeds basked in the beautiful sunshine. | Tony Johnson

The city enjoyed one of the warmest days of the year so far.

6. Sunshine in Golden Acre Park

The city enjoyed one of the warmest days of the year so far. | Tony Johnson

