Get ready for scorching temperatures in Leeds as the city braces for its hottest day of the year so far.

Although temperatures are anticipated to drop to around 20°C on Friday, May 1 begins with plenty of sunshine, accompanied by very high pollen levels.

Leeds can expect 26C today.

While some clouds may appear later in the evening, there’s little indication that Leeds will experience any rain.

Here’s the hour-by-hour weather forecast for Thursday, May 1:

10am – 19°C, Sunny

11am – 22°C, Sunny

12pm – 24°C, Sunny

1pm – 25°C, Sunny

2pm – 26°C, Sunny

3pm – 26°C, Sunny

4pm – 25°C, Sunny

5pm – 25°C, Sunny​

6pm – 24°C, Sunny

7pm – 25°C, Sunny

8pm – 21°C, Clear skies

9pm – 19°C, Clear skies

10pm – 17°C, Clear skies

11pm – 15°C, Clear skies