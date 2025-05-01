Leeds weather: City braced for hottest day of 2025 so far - hour-by-hour forecast

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 1st May 2025, 09:56 BST
Get ready for scorching temperatures in Leeds as the city braces for its hottest day of the year so far.

The ongoing heatwave is expected to peak today (Thursday, May 1), with the Met Office predicting temperatures to reach 26°C for much of the day.

Although temperatures are anticipated to drop to around 20°C on Friday, May 1 begins with plenty of sunshine, accompanied by very high pollen levels.

Leeds can expect 26C today.Leeds can expect 26C today.
While some clouds may appear later in the evening, there’s little indication that Leeds will experience any rain.

Here’s the hour-by-hour weather forecast for Thursday, May 1:

  • 10am – 19°C, Sunny
  • 11am – 22°C, Sunny
  • 12pm – 24°C, Sunny
  • 1pm – 25°C, Sunny
  • 2pm – 26°C, Sunny
  • 3pm – 26°C, Sunny
  • 4pm – 25°C, Sunny
  • 5pm – 25°C, Sunny​
  • 6pm – 24°C, Sunny
  • 7pm – 25°C, Sunny
  • 8pm – 21°C, Clear skies
  • 9pm – 19°C, Clear skies
  • 10pm – 17°C, Clear skies
  • 11pm – 15°C, Clear skies

