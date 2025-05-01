Leeds weather: City braced for hottest day of 2025 so far - hour-by-hour forecast
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Get ready for scorching temperatures in Leeds as the city braces for its hottest day of the year so far.
The ongoing heatwave is expected to peak today (Thursday, May 1), with the Met Office predicting temperatures to reach 26°C for much of the day.
Although temperatures are anticipated to drop to around 20°C on Friday, May 1 begins with plenty of sunshine, accompanied by very high pollen levels.
While some clouds may appear later in the evening, there’s little indication that Leeds will experience any rain.
Here’s the hour-by-hour weather forecast for Thursday, May 1:
- 10am – 19°C, Sunny
- 11am – 22°C, Sunny
- 12pm – 24°C, Sunny
- 1pm – 25°C, Sunny
- 2pm – 26°C, Sunny
- 3pm – 26°C, Sunny
- 4pm – 25°C, Sunny
- 5pm – 25°C, Sunny
- 6pm – 24°C, Sunny
- 7pm – 25°C, Sunny
- 8pm – 21°C, Clear skies
- 9pm – 19°C, Clear skies
- 10pm – 17°C, Clear skies
- 11pm – 15°C, Clear skies
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.