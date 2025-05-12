Leeds is set to enjoy another sunny week, according to Met Office forecasters.

This May has started off as the hottest on record, with Leeds and surrounding areas experiencing temperatures exceeding 25°C and abundant sunshine.

Early summer heat is firmly established, as the UK's weather agency predicts temperatures ranging from 19 to 26°C throughout the week ahead (May 12-18).

Temperatures in Leeds are expected to exceed 25°C today (Monday, May 12). | Tony Johnson

Today (Monday) is expected to be the warmest day of the week, with brilliant sunshine and afternoon temperatures reaching 25-26°C. This pattern will continue into Tuesday, though temperatures will be slightly lower at around 23°C.

While Leeds may experience a few clouds and overcast skies on Wednesday morning, clear skies are expected to return by lunchtime, with temperatures between 19-20°C. This pleasant weather is projected to last for the remainder of the week.

Here is the day-by-day weather forecast for Leeds from May 12 to May 18, 2025:

Monday: Sunny, highest temperature 26°C, lowest 8°C

Tuesday: Sunny, highest temperature 23°C, lowest 7°C

Wednesday: Sunny intervals, highest temperature 19°C, lowest 7°C

Thursday: Sunny, highest temperature 19°C, lowest 7°C

Friday: Sunny, highest temperature 20°C, lowest 8°C

Saturday: Sunny, highest temperature 20°C, lowest 8°C

Sunday: Sunny, highest temperature 19°C, lowest 7°C