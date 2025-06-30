M1 Leeds: Full Yorkshire motorway diversions as closures continue near Rothwell Interchange
Motorists in Yorkshire will have to contend with numerous National Highways road closures and diversions this week.
Diversions in recent weeks have included a temporary speed reduction on A1(M) and a closure of the M1-M62 Lofthouse Interchange slip road.
Here’s a full list of the disruption due to effect traffic this week...
A1(M)-Both directions
- Monday, June 30 - onwards
- 8pm - 6am
- A1M northbound and southbound closed between junction 45 and junction 48 and lane closures with a temporary 50 mph speed limit for carriageway resurfacing. Diversion on local authority network.
M1-Northbound
- Monday, June 30 - onwards
- 8pm - 6am
- M1 northbound Jct 37 to Jct 38. Slip road closures for general cleaning and maintenance. Diversion route in place via National highways and local authority consent.
M1-Northbound
- Monday, June 30 - onwards
- 8pm - 6am
- M1 northbound Jct 39 to Jct 41. Slip road closures and lane closures for electrical works. Diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.
M1-Southbound
- Monday, June 30 - onwards
- 8pm - 5am
- M1 southbound Jct 36 to Jct 35A. Slip road and lane closure for technology works.
M1-Southbound
- Monday, June 30 - onwards
- 8pm - 6am
- M1 southbound Jct 45 to Jct 44. carriageway closure diversion on national highway and local authority network maintenance works.
M1-Southbound
- Monday, June 30 - onwards
- 8pm - 6am
- M1 southbound Jct 44 to M62 westbound link road and M621 clockwise Jct 7. Carriageway closure with lane closures structure maintenance works.
