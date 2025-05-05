M621 Leeds: All Yorkshire motorway diversions on M1, M62 and M621 including Hunslet Interchange
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Repair work is set to be carried out at a key motorway interchange in Leeds this week.
Motorists in and around Yorkshire will once again have a number of National Highways road closures and diversions to watch out for this week.
Diversions in recent weeks have included the A1(M) at Bramham Interchange and the M62/M1 junction at Wakefield.
Here’s a full list of the disruption due to effect traffic this week...
M1-Southbound
- Tuesday, May 6 - onward
- 8pm - 5am
- M1 southbound Jct 39 to Jct 38. Slip road closure and lane closures for carriageway repairs. Diversion in place via National Highways and local authority network.
M62-Westbound
M62-Both directions
- Tuesday, May 6 - onward
- 8pm - 6am
- M62 eastbound and westbound Jct 37 to A63 Western Interchange. 24/7 layby closures and 40 mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
M621-Anti-clockwise
- Tuesday, May 6 - onward
- 8pm - 5am
- M621 anticlockwise Jct 4 to Jct 3. Slip road closure for barrier/fence safety repairs. Diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.