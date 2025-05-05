Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Repair work is set to be carried out at a key motorway interchange in Leeds this week.

Motorists in and around Yorkshire will once again have a number of National Highways road closures and diversions to watch out for this week.

Diversions in recent weeks have included the A1(M) at Bramham Interchange and the M62/M1 junction at Wakefield.

Here’s a full list of the disruption due to effect traffic this week...

M1-Southbound

Tuesday, May 6 - onward

8pm - 5am

M1 southbound Jct 39 to Jct 38. Slip road closure and lane closures for carriageway repairs. Diversion in place via National Highways and local authority network.

M62-Westbound

Tuesday, May 6 - onward

8pm - 6am

M62 westbound Jct 29 to Jct 28. Carriageway and lane closures for structures maintenance works. Diversion route on local authority and National Highways networks.

M62-Both directions

Tuesday, May 6 - onward

8pm - 6am

M62 eastbound and westbound Jct 37 to A63 Western Interchange. 24/7 layby closures and 40 mph speed restriction for carriageway improvements.

M621-Anti-clockwise

Tuesday, May 6 - onward

8pm - 5am

M621 anticlockwise Jct 4 to Jct 3. Slip road closure for barrier/fence safety repairs. Diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.