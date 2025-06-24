A1M Leeds: All Yorkshire motorway diversions and closures as 50mph speed limit installed near Wetherby
Motorists in Yorkshire will have to contend with numerous National Highways road closures and diversions this week.
Recent weeks have seen a closure of the M1-M62 Lofthouse Interchange slip road, while temporary lane closures have been installed along the M621 between Stourton and Holbeck.
Among a host of changes this week, will be the installation of a temporary 50mph speed limit past Wetherby. Here’s a full list of the disruption...
- Tuesday, June 24 - onwards
- 8pm - 6am
- A1M northbound and southbound closed between junction 45 and junction 48 and lane closures with a temporary 50 mph speed limit for carriageway resurfacing. Diversion on local authority network.
A1(M)-Northbound
- Tuesday, June 24 - onwards
- 8pm - 6am
- A1M northbound Jct 35 to Jct 36, M18 northbound Jct 2. Slip road and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance Diversion via local authority and national highways networks.
M1-Northbound
- Tuesday, June 24 - onwards
- 9pm - 6am
- M1 northbound Jct 31 to Jct 32. Slip road and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance. Diversion via local authority and national highways networks.
M1-Southbound
- Tuesday, June 24 - onwards
- 8pm - 6am
- M1 southbound Jct 38 to Jct 36. Slip road closures and lane closures for survey works. Diversion in place via national highways and local authority network.
M1-Southbound
- Tuesday, June 24 - onwards
- 8pm - 6am
- M1 southbound Jct 44 to M62 westbound link road and M621 clockwise Jct 7. Carriageway closure with lane closures structure maintenance works.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
M62-Eastbound
- Tuesday, June 24 - onwards
- 8pm - 6am
- M62 eastbound to M1 northbound link road and M1 northbound Jct 42. Entry slip road carriageway closure with lane closures diversion on national highways network structure maintenance.
M621-Anti-clockwise
- Tuesday, June 24 - onwards
- 8pm - 6am
- M621 anti-clockwise Jct 4 to Jct 1. Carriageway closure for general cleaning and maintenance. Diversion route in place in via local authority network.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.