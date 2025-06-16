M1 Leeds: Full Yorkshire motorway diversions and closures as M62 link road to remain shut at Lofthouse
Motorists in Yorkshire will have to contend with numerous National Highways road closures and diversions this week.
Diversions in recent weeks have included the A1(M) at Bramham Interchange and the M621 past Holbeck Interchange.
The M1 to M62 link road will remain shut near Leeds. Here’s a full list of the disruption due to effect traffic this week...
A1(M)-Both directions
- Monday, June 16 - onwards
- 8pm - 6am
- A1M northbound and southbound closed between Jct 45 and Jct 48 and lane closures with a temporary 50 mph speed limit for carriageway resurfacing. Diversion on local authority network.
M1-Northbound
- Monday, June 16 - onwards
- 8pm - 6am
- M62 eastbound to M1 northbound and M1 northbound Jct 42 between exit and entry slip roads. Carriageway closures with lane closures structure maintenance.
M1-Southbound
- Monday, June 16 - onwards
- 8pm - 6am
- M1 southbound Jct 34 to Jct 31. Slip road closures and Lane closures for carriageway improvements. Diversion in place via National Highways and local authority network.
M1-Southbound
- Monday, June 16 - onwards
- 8pm - 6am
- M1 southbound Jct 36 to Jct 35. Slip road closure and lane closure for general cleaning and maintenance. Diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.
