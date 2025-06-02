M621 Leeds: All nine Yorkshire motorway diversions including lane closures between Stourton and Holbeck
Motorists in and around Yorkshire will have four National Highways road closures and diversions to watch out for this week.
Diversions in recent weeks have included the A1(M) at Bramham Interchange, the M1 past Leeds Meadowhall Shopping Centre, and the M621 at Elland Road.
Here’s a full list of the disruption due to effect traffic this week...
A1(M)-Northbound
- Monday, June 2 - onwards
- 8pm - 6am
- A1(M) northbound Jct 42 and M1 Jct 46 to A1(M) Jct 45. Carriageway closure diversion on national and local authority network for maintenance works.
M1-Northbound
- Monday, June 2 - onwards
- 8pm - 6am
- M1 northbound Jct 32. Carriageway closure for technology works. Diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.
M1-Southbound
- Monday, June 2 - onwards
- 8pm - 6am
- M1 southbound Jct 44 to M62 westbound link road and M621 clockwise Jct 7 carriageway closure with lane closures structure maintenance works.
M1-Southbound
- Monday, June 2 - onwards
- 8pm - 6am
- M1 southbound Jct 42 to M62 westbound Jct 29. Carriageway and lane closures for structures maintenance works. Diversion on National Highways network.
M1-Southbound
- Monday, June 2 - onwards
- 8pm - 5am
- M1 southbound Jct 39. Slip road closure and lane closures for sign works. Diversion in place via National Highways and local authority network.
M1-Southbound
- Monday, June 2 - onwards
- 8pm - 5am
- M1 southbound Jct 34. Slip road closure for general cleaning and maintenance. Diversion via local authority and National Highways networks.
M62-Eastbound
- Monday, June 2 - onwards
- 8pm - 6am
- M62 eastbound to M1 northbound and southbound Jct 42 between exit and entry slip roads. Carriageway closures with lane closures structure maintenance.
M62-Eastbound
- Monday, June 2 - onwards
- 8pm - 6am
- M62 eastbound Jct 25 to Jct 26. Slip road closures and lane closures for survey works. Diversion in place via National highways and local authority network.
M621-Anti-clockwise
- Monday, June 2 - onwards
- 8pm - 6am
- M621 anticlockwise Jct 7 to Jct 3. Slip road closure and lane closure for carriageway repairs. Diversion in place via National Highways and local authority network.
