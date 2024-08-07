The next phase of works along a key route in Leeds is set to get underway.

From Thursday (August 8), a westbound closure of the Stanningley Bypass will allow repairs to joints along lanes one and two.

Running until August 30, westbound traffic will be moved onto a contraflow system using the eastbound carriageway at a reduced speed of 30mph.

A westbound closure of the Stanningley Bypass is set to be implemented. | Tony Johnson

It will require closure of the westbound on and off slip road at Swinnow Road with a signed diversion in place.

Since July 8, an eastbound closure of the Stanningley Bypass, has allowed for similar repairs to take place between Swinnow Lane and the pedestrian bridge which connects Spring Valley Crescent to Wellstone Garth.

This is the latest stage of significant disruption around the Armley Gyratory, Stanningley Bypass (A647), and the Outer Ring Road A6120 Horsforth to Rodley route this summer.

Lane closures both inbound and outbound along the A58 Armley Gyratory, lasting up to six months are in place to allow for the removal and construction of a new Wellington Road footbridge.