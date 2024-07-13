Stanningley Bypass: Full diversions and speed reductions as surfacing works to start on Leeds route
Road users are being urged to plan ahead this summer as significant disruptive work begins around the Armley Gyratory, Stanningley Bypass (A647), and the Outer Ring Road A6120 Horsforth to Rodley route.
From Friday (July 20), an eastbound closure of the Stanningley Bypass will allow repairs to joints on lane one and two.
The pavement joint repairs will be carried out on the A647 between Swinnow Lane and the pedestrian bridge which connects Spring Valley Crescent to Wellstone Garth.
All eastbound traffic will be on the contra flow using the west bound carriageway at reduced speed limit of 30mph. This will also close the eastbound slip way at Swinnow Road, with a signed diversion in place.
Between August 8 and August 30, a westbound closure will allow repairs to joints on lane and two. All westbound traffic will be on the contraflow using the eastbound carriageway at reduced speed of 30mph.
This will require closure of the westbound on and off slip road at Swinnow Road with a signed diversion in place.
Lane closures both inbound and outbound along the A58 Armley Gyratory, started on Monday (July 8) lasting up to six months to allow for the construction works to safely take place.
