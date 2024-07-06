Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Drivers are to be faced with six more months of closures at a crucial Leeds junction.

Starting from Monday, July 8 there will be lane closures both inbound and outbound along the A58 Armley Gyratory, lasting up to six months to allow for the construction works to safely take place.

The removal of the Wellington Road footbridge is then set to begin at 8pm Saturday, July 27 and end by 5am Monday, July 29.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This is the third and final footbridge around the Gyratory to have new wider and more accessible footway, after Gelderd Road and Spence Lane.

There will be lane closures both inbound and outbound along the A58 Armley Gyratory. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

Coun Jonathan Pryor said: “The demolition of the Armley Gyratory Wellington Road footbridge marks the start of the schemes final phase.

“Earlier this month I visited the newly completed Spence Lane and Gelderd Road footbridges, which are hugely impressive and will allow for better accessibility for more users.”

Wellington Road footbridge is a 25 metres span footbridge, comprising a temporary truss span that was installed in 2001, following a vehicle hitting the bridge that damaged the concrete main span. It will be demolished on site and the materials recycled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new footbridge will be 43.5 metres long and three metres wide. It will cross over the A58 and includes improvements to both approach ramps to better meet the needs of non-motorised users and people with disabilities.

Future partial weekend closures are planned to complete the works, possibly early in 2025.