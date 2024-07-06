Armley Gyratory: Drivers to face six months of closures at Leeds junction as final footbridge is replaced
and live on Freeview channel 276
Starting from Monday, July 8 there will be lane closures both inbound and outbound along the A58 Armley Gyratory, lasting up to six months to allow for the construction works to safely take place.
The removal of the Wellington Road footbridge is then set to begin at 8pm Saturday, July 27 and end by 5am Monday, July 29.
This is the third and final footbridge around the Gyratory to have new wider and more accessible footway, after Gelderd Road and Spence Lane.
Coun Jonathan Pryor said: “The demolition of the Armley Gyratory Wellington Road footbridge marks the start of the schemes final phase.
“Earlier this month I visited the newly completed Spence Lane and Gelderd Road footbridges, which are hugely impressive and will allow for better accessibility for more users.”
Wellington Road footbridge is a 25 metres span footbridge, comprising a temporary truss span that was installed in 2001, following a vehicle hitting the bridge that damaged the concrete main span. It will be demolished on site and the materials recycled.
The new footbridge will be 43.5 metres long and three metres wide. It will cross over the A58 and includes improvements to both approach ramps to better meet the needs of non-motorised users and people with disabilities.
If you’d like to receive more stories like this and the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post, click here to subscribe to our free daily newsletter.
Future partial weekend closures are planned to complete the works, possibly early in 2025.
July, will also see closures along Stanningley Road and the A6120 Horsforth to Rodley as part of a summer of works planned to coincide with the reduced levels of traffic over the school holidays.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.