From 8am tomorrow (Thursday, July 27) until 6am Monday, August 21, road works will take place along the Eastbound A647 Stanningley Bypass. Works will take place with reduced levels of traffic allowing the works toprogress as quickly as possible, with traffic management to be set up 24/7 between those dates.

These planned works are part of Leeds City Council’s highway annual maintenance programme. It will complement the successful Westbound joint and resurfacing programme, delivered during 2022. To minimise potential future disruptions, the council are also looking to allow the maintenance of other services (like street lighting, for example) where it is safe to do so, and within the traffic management set up.

To complete this work efficiently and for the safety of all road users, it will require a partial closure of the bypass and some of the access/slip roads, with local diversions. A contraflow system (between Dawson’s Corner roundabout and Swinnow Bridge) will be in operation.

From tomorrow road works will take place along the Eastbound A647 Stanningley Bypass. Picture: Tony Johnson

The closure coincides with a busy period for Leeds traffic with the Armley Gyratory facing its own night-time closure for surfacing works, although the road will re-open during the daytime with 30mph speed limits and other traffic management measures in place to allow improvements to be carried out safely.