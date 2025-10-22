A key route into New Pudsey Station is set to shut as the next stage of the £44 million revamp of Dawsons Corner moves forward.

Owlcotes Lane will be closed overnight, from 8pm tonight (Wednesday, October 22), reopening at 5am on Thursday, October 23.

Then tomorrow night Owlcotes Lane (leading in to New Pudsey Train Station from Stanningley Bypass) will be closed from midnight and will reopen at 5am on Friday, October 24.

Owlcotes Lane will be closed overnight from 8pm tonight. | LCC

This will be the latest stage of the wider £44 million revamp of the Dawsons Corner junction, which aims to reduce congestion and improve bus journey times, at the key route which is used by over 57,000 road users daily.

Due to delays, nearby works on Bradford Road towards Stanningley (the eastbound lane of the Dawsons Corner roundabout) will now be completed on Friday, October 24 - a week later than initially planned.

Cote Lane, entry from Bradford Road at Dawsons Corner, was also closed overnight on Monday to allow for Northern Powergrid to complete essential works.

The wider scheme is not expected to be completed until May 2026.