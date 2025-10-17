A key junction in west Leeds is set to shut overnight.

Cote Lane, entry from Bradford Road at Dawsons Corner, will be closed overnight on Monday, October 20, from 7.30pm-5am.

The closure will allow for tree maintenance and Northern Powergrid to carry out essential road works. All diversions will be signposted.

Cote Lane, entry from Bradford Road at Dawsons Corner, will be closed overnight on Monday, October 20. | NW/LCC

This will be the latest stage of the wider £44 million revamp of the Dawsons Corner junction, which aims to reduce congestion and improve bus journey times, at the key route which is used by over 57,000 road users daily.

Due to delays, nearby works on Bradford Road towards Stanningley (the eastbound lane of the Dawsons Corner roundabout) will now be completed on Friday, October 24 - a week later than initially planned.

The wider scheme is not expected to be completed until May 2026.