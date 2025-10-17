Northern Powergrid to shut Cote Lane junction in latest stage of Dawsons Corner works

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Senior Reporter

Published 17th Oct 2025, 04:45 BST
A key junction in west Leeds is set to shut overnight.

Cote Lane, entry from Bradford Road at Dawsons Corner, will be closed overnight on Monday, October 20, from 7.30pm-5am.

The closure will allow for tree maintenance and Northern Powergrid to carry out essential road works. All diversions will be signposted.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Cote Lane, entry from Bradford Road at Dawsons Corner, will be closed overnight on Monday, October 20.placeholder image
Cote Lane, entry from Bradford Road at Dawsons Corner, will be closed overnight on Monday, October 20. | NW/LCC

This will be the latest stage of the wider £44 million revamp of the Dawsons Corner junction, which aims to reduce congestion and improve bus journey times, at the key route which is used by over 57,000 road users daily.

Due to delays, nearby works on Bradford Road towards Stanningley (the eastbound lane of the Dawsons Corner roundabout) will now be completed on Friday, October 24 - a week later than initially planned.

Keep up to date with all the latest and breaking news in Leeds with the YEP’s new WhatsApp channel

The wider scheme is not expected to be completed until May 2026.

Related topics:LeedsStanningley BypassNorthern PowergridRoad Closures
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice