Leeds motorists are set to face 24.3-mile diversions this week.

Work will get underway on Otley Bridge tonight (Tuesday, May 27) as work to replace the bridge’s main footway gets underway.

How long will the route be shut?

Otley Bridge, which carries traffic over the River Wharfe, will be closed over two nights between May 27-29, from 8pm to 5am.

What work is taking place?

The two night closure is to enable the installation of concrete barriers and white lining works.

From next Friday (May 30), work to allow for installation of the catenary system which will hold telecoms cables in place during main footway works.

What diversions will be in place?

A signed 24.3-mile and 44 minute road diversion route, which takes into into account HGV traffic, will be in place for the duration of the closure - other shorter routes may be available depending on the vehicle type.

From next Friday (May 30), two-way traffic lights will be in place at Otley Bridge for two weeks, between 8pm to 5am each night.

When will the new footbridge be open?

A new temporary bridge, installed after the controversial felling of an 150-180-year-old oak tree, is set to open to the public on Tuesday (May 27).

Pedestrians will be able to use the new temporary footbridge for the duration of the works to repair the main footway on Otley Bridge.

What has Leeds City Council said regarding the closure?

Coun Jonathan Pryor said: “From Tuesday we’re able to open the temporary footbridge and I am delighted to see good progress is being made. This continues to be a complex and challenging project, so achieving this milestone to maintain pedestrian access across the river, marks significant success so far.

“This vital work will always involve some disruption and we will continue our best efforts to minimise any of this as much as possible. However, I know that it will still be inconvenient for people, and I would like to thank everyone for their understanding and patience so far whilst we do this urgent work.”