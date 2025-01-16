Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds City Council has installed temporary traffic lights on Otley Bridge this week after public opposition delayed the felling of two trees.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Starting today (January 16), the bridge will be reduced to a single lane to facilitate pedestrian crossings over the River Wharfe while safety inspections of the ancient bridge take place twice a week.

The council has stated that the deteriorating pedestrian footway alongside Otley Bridge is "at the end of its serviceable life" and will be replaced by the end of next winter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Temporary traffic lights are in place on Otley Bridge from today (Thursday, January 16). | Leeds City Council

Safety inspections are being conducted to ensure that the footway can remain safely open to pedestrians until its replacement can occur. The installation of a temporary footbridge was paused late last year due to public outcry regarding the removal of two trees, including a 180-year-old oak tree, which the council claims must be felled before bird nesting season begins in February.

It warned that temporary traffic lights on the bridge for an extended period are likely to cause significant traffic impacts in Otley. This includes long queues and congestion that could affect emergency services, increase air pollution, and compromise pedestrian safety.

Disruptions are also likely to impact local businesses and students traveling to Prince Henry's Grammar School and primary schools in the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The temporary traffic lights will be operational from today, depending on river levels, and will be in place for at least a week. Additionally, Mill Lane up to Manor Street will be closed during this period to help reduce congestion on Bridge Street.

Councillor Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s deputy leader and executive member for economy, transport and sustainable development, said: “The existing pedestrian footway continues to deteriorate and we cannot delay essential repair work.

“Engineers have spent over a year looking at potential options, and we have looked into the feasibility of all ideas sent to the council since the public consultations in August of last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Due to significant constraints on site, there are only two viable options open to us to allow this essential repair work to go ahead; building a temporary footway which unfortunately would mean the loss of two trees, or temporary traffic lights on Otley Bridge for around six months.

“Concerns around access for emergency services, the hospital, the school and for all residents led us to maintain that installing a temporary footway is the safest and least disruptive way to carry out this essential and major engineering work.

“However, after several site visits to establish safe working areas and practices for the felling of the two trees, we have been prevented from doing so.

“If the two trees cannot be removed before the end of February, the temporary footway cannot be installed, and we will have to resort to reducing Otley Bridge to a single lane of traffic using temporary signals for at least six months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“While most of the feedback we have received supports the construction of a temporary footway if we cannot create a safe working environment there due to the strength of feeling and associated actions of protestors, then there would only be one option left, which is to install temporary traffic lights on Otley Bridge."

If the trees are felled, they will be replaced by at least 13 semi-mature trees across Otley, including in Tittybottle Park, subject to community consultation.

The council also indicated that if work on the temporary footway begins in March, this would take about 12 weeks, with an expected completion in late spring this year. Work to remove the existing footway would then commence, lasting approximately 20 weeks.