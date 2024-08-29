Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An “ancient” footbridge in Otley is to be replaced after falling into disrepair; and the project could result in significant disruption for the town.

A temporary footbridge for pedestrians is set to be built over the River Wharfe before work starts to demolish and replace Otley footbridge - and the project is not expected to be completed until next Autumn.

The work is being done after defects were reported last summer. Leeds City Council assessed the bridge and further “hidden defects” were found on the underside. The investigation report concluded that these problems were more widespread and it was decided that a new footway had to be built.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work is set to begin to replace Otley footbridge | Leeds City Council

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The temporary bridge will be built nearby and will link to Tittybottle Park. Work on the footbridge is then expected to start in Spring next year.

Otley Bridge is an ancient seven span stone bridge that is almost 800 years old and carries the B6451 over the River Wharfe, which links two halves of Otley town.

In the 1950s a pedestrian concrete walkway was added to improve safety as traffic use grew, and it is this walkway that is falling into disrepair.

Specialist contractor Balfour Beatty was brought in to look at solutions for the bridge repair and traffic management works. It was decided that a separate temporary pedestrian crossing would be built as “it was felt that any traffic restrictions in Otley town centre would be too disruptive”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A council spokesperson said: “If the council does not address the footbridge problems the deterioration will continue, with current mitigation finally becoming inadequate. This will eventually need a full closure of the walkway to pedestrians on safety grounds, and a lengthy pedestrian diversion or disruptive traffic lights to facilitate pedestrians on the road bridge.”

Defects have been found along the footbridge, which has fallen into a state of disrepair | Leeds City Council

Initial activity will involve some tree and vegetation clearance on the southern side of the river to create a temporary working area and launch site for piling works and to position a crane that will lift the bridge sections into place. On the northern side minor works will also need to be carried out to secure the footbridge and divert utility services.

Residents who live near the work site will be contacted to further explain the works, and provide regular progress updates over the duration of the scheme.

Residents and businesses will also be able to speak to the project team at the Otley Community Hub on Nelson Street from September on Tuesdays between 10 and 11am and on Fridays between 1pm and 3pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subject to the weather, the scheme is anticipated to be completed during autumn 2025.

Boards are currently being used to cover the defects along Otley footbridge | Leeds City Council

Councillor Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s deputy leader, said: “Otley Bridge is an ancient crossing in the centre of the town.

“For pedestrian safety we now urgently need to demolish and replace the footway to modern standards, after coming to the end of its useful life. The new temporary footbridge will allow these works to Otley footbridge to be carried out safely, with less disruption to vehicle flow across the town.

“The council considered a range of options which needed to factor for disruption, cost and timing of the works limited by planning, ecology and by the Environment Agency. By starting the construction of the temporary bridge now, this means that the process of replacing the existing footbridge can start in spring next year. Unfortunately, there will be the need for some short-term disruption for access and noise, as we prepare the site for construction, especially to allow crane access to the site.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Pryor added: “Vital work like this always involves disruption and best efforts are being done to minimise any as much as possible. However, I know that it will still be inconvenient for people, and I would like to thank everyone for their understanding and patience whilst we do this urgent work. The urgency requires some short-term inconvenience to construct the temporary bridge to continue to allow this vital crossing in the town.

“We will keep residents regularly updated as the works progress and have set up a website with information about the project, along with plans and timescales. The council will work closely with our contractor to make good progress over the months ahead, working towards an expected completion of the temporary bridge in spring 2025 and access to the new Otley footbridge in late summer 2025.”