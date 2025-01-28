Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Council chiefs are proposing to remove the two trees near to Otley Bridge so work can begin to replace the deteriorating pedestrian footway.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council must fell the mature oak tree and tulip tree before bird nesting season begins at the end of February to be able to remove the existing footway and install a temporary footway. Up to now the council has been unable to safely remove the two trees despite several site visits.

They now plan to remove the two trees near to Otley Bridge from this Friday (January 31) and has taken the additional step of publishing a delegated decision notification which approves the felling of the mature oak and tulip tree.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Otley Bridge. | LCC

The notification recognises the impact of the temporary signals and the correspondence received, and records the decision to proceed with officers’ recommendations that that the installation of a temporary footbridge, which would require the felling of the two trees, is the most appropriate solution to ensure pedestrians can continue to cross the river.

If this were to continue beyond the end-of-February deadline, the only viable alternative to allow pedestrians to cross the River Wharfe would be to reduce Otley Bridge to single lane traffic with three-way temporary traffic signals for the duration of the works, which are expected to last until late Autumn.

Recently the council installed temporary signals on Otley Bridge, reducing it to a single lane, to allow further in-depth inspections of the footway and traffic monitoring. This led to a significant amount of disruption in the local area and the council has received a large amount of correspondence from key partners including bus operators, ward members and residents raising concerns about the potential impacts if this were to continue over a longer period.

This includes lengthy vehicle queuing, ‘gridlock’ and congestion, with some short journeys taking as long as 45 minutes, and delays for public transport and for students attending the nearby schools. Other correspondence also refers to ‘fewer visitors and lost income’ to businesses, and ‘major concerns’ about emergency services journeys including to the hospital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s deputy leader and executive member for economy, transport and sustainable development, said: “We recognise the strength of feeling around protecting the two trees, and admire the passion and dedication of the groups involved.

“However, the disruption seen since introducing the temporary signals reaffirms our position that the temporary footway is the best solution for the town compared to the only other viable alternative of reducing Otley Bridge to single-lane traffic for around six months. This is supported by the vast majority of correspondence I have received in recent weeks, with many residents and businesses expressing their concerns about long-term traffic management measures.

“We intend to fell the two trees from this Friday so that we able to progress the essential work to install the temporary footbridge, so pedestrians and vehicles can safely cross the River Wharfe."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In accordance with the council’s guidance, the trees would be replaced by a minimum of 13 semi mature trees across the Otley area, including in Tittybottle Park, subject to community consultation.

Should works commence to install the temporary footway in March, these would take around 12 weeks and it would be expected to be open in late spring 2025.

The existing footway would then be removed from spring 2025 on completion of the temporary footway, with work lasting 20 weeks.