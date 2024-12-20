Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans to fell a historic oak tree to make way for a temporary footbridge in Leeds have been paused until the new year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The oak and a tulip tree were due to be removed to allow Leeds City Council to install a crossing while it carried out essential works on the nearby Otley Bridge walkway.

Repairs to the pedestrian footway will either require Otley Bridge to be reduced to single lane traffic to facilitate pedestrian crossing, or the installation of a temporary footbridge which would necessitate the felling of two nearby trees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trees were due to be removed to allow Leeds City Council to install a temporary crossing while it carried out repairs to Otley Bridge. | Submit

However, following public backlash, council officers have taken the decision to pause the felling of the trees until the new year.

Coun Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s deputy leader, said: “We recognise the strength of feeling from certain local community groups against the felling of the trees. Consequently, we have taken the decision to pause the felling of the trees.

“However, public safety has to be our main priority, and the essential replacement work to the footbridge will not be delayed regardless of the outcome for the trees.

“We would also like to thank residents for their patience and understanding during the temporary closure of the footway for the New Year’s Day annual swim event.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an update provided on Thursday (December 19), the local authority said no further action would be taken in regard to the trees before January 6 "at the earliest".

The walkway was built in the 1950s as an add-on to Otley Bridge over the River Wharfe, which dates back to the 13th Century.

Leeds City Council confirmed its "preferred approach" was still to build a temporary crossing, rather than installing three-way temporary traffic lights on the bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work to install the temporary bridge is expected to start in March for about 12 weeks, with the new permanent footbridge expected to open in autumn.

Felled trees would be replaced by a minimum of 13 semi-mature trees across Otley, including in Tittybottle Park, subject to community consultation.