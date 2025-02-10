Otley: 180-year-old oak tree chopped down for new river crossing in Leeds despite efforts of protestors
It was announced last year that the elderly oak, near to Otley footbridge, was to be chopped down in order for the council to build a new crossing over the River Wharfe.
But demonstrations were held in protest at the plans last week, which saw one man climb the tree forcing the authority to call off the felling.
However, after a number of stand-offs with contractors, the council has ordered the work to continue, as teams were spotted on site on Friday (February 7).
Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today
The council has previously said that traffic would have had to be made one-way on Otley Bridge if it were not able to start repair work, causing significant congestion.
Coun Jonathan Pryor, Leeds City Council’s deputy leader and executive member for economy, transport and sustainable development, said: “It is most unfortunate that the two trees had to be felled and it is not a decision we have taken lightly.
“However, the only viable alternative would have been to reduce Otley Bridge to a single lane of traffic for at least six months, and as we have seen in recent weeks this would have had a detrimental impact on the local area.
“The very clear and strong feedback we received from the local community when temporary signals were on the bridge has reinforced our position that the felling of the trees was the most appropriate solution, although we fully recognise the strength of feeling against doing so.
“We communicated the decision to proceed with felling the trees from January 31st and before the bird nesting season at the end of last month.
“We now aim to proceed with these essential works to install the temporary footbridge as swiftly and efficiently as possible, to enable the main works to the existing cantilever footway to take place.”