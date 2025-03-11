Works to replace a deteriorating pedestrian footway in Leeds have got underway.

This week, specialist contractor Balfour Beatty will set up the site, preparing for the installation of a temporary footbridge over the River Wharfe in Otley.

Plans to install the new temporary bridge are set to move forward after the controversial felling of an old oak tree, which is believed to have been between 150 and 180-years-old.

Leeds City Council are also sharing a new 4D animation video which explains how the works to install the temporary footbridge and the installation of the old footway will take place, including diversion of Northern Powergrid lines and supporting existing telecom connections across the river, as the old footway is taken away.

Coun Jonathan Pryor, said: “We are getting on with replacing the old footway on Otley Bridge for pedestrian safety. Today we have launched a 4D animation time lapse video explaining each stage of the works.

“We hope this goes someway to help residents understand some of the complexities of the project, as we essentially build two new footways in a short period of time, to maintain pedestrian access across the river.”

The updated schedule of works is as follows:

March - set up compound

April - start installing temporary footbridge

June - temporary bridge open

June to October - old footway removed and replaced

October - temporary bridge removed

All dates are dependent on the weather and river conditions, and subject to the condition of the Otley Bridge, once the existing footway has been removed.

Mill Lane will be closed for vehicles from Bridge Street to Manor Street for the majority of the works, but a short diversion will maintain access to Manor Street and the continuation of Mill Lane. Pedestrian and vehicle access to Adlington House will be maintained.

Occasionally, Otley Bridge will see some traffic management during nights and possibly two weekend closures during major lifting operations. Details are still being worked out and residents will be notified well in advance.

Campaigners in Otley held demonstrations against the felling of the 180-year-old oak tree. | Submitted

Coun Pryor added: “Vital work like this always involves some disruption and we will continue our best efforts to minimise any of this as much as possible. However, I know that it will still be inconvenient for people, and I would like to thank everyone for their understanding and patience so far whilst we do this urgent work.

“We will also continue to keep residents regularly updated as the works progress and work closely with our contractor over the months ahead, with an expected completion of the temporary bridge in spring and access to the new Otley footbridge in the autumn.”

Residents and businesses will be able to speak to the project team at the Otley Community Hub on Nelson Street, between 1pm – 3pm on Friday, March 14.

Discussions with Otley Boat Hire are taking place to understand the impacts of them operating this summer.

The council has offered to work with the Wharfedale Men’s Shed – a local charity to donate to them part of the oak tree trunk. They are planning a community project which offers people the opportunity to get involved in potentially crafting park benches for Otley.