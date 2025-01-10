Leeds City Council issues update on Otley footbridge works after tree felling is halted due to dispute
Plans to fell a “symbolic” 180-year-old oak tree in Otley to make way for a temporary footbridge in Leeds were paused following public outcry as campaigners camped through the night to stop the work and demonstrations were held.
Repairs to the pedestrian footway will either require Otley Bridge to be reduced to single lane traffic to facilitate pedestrian crossing, or the installation of a temporary footbridge which would necessitate the felling of two nearby trees.
The council’s deputy leader, Jonathan Pryor, said that “the essential replacement work to the footbridge will not be delayed regardless of the outcome for the trees”.
The council added that no further action would be taken in regard to the trees before January 6 "at the earliest". A spokesperson has today (Friday) said that there position on the trees remains the same.
A further update was given on the ongoing works, with a Leeds City Council spokesperson said: "Safety for all users of Otley Bridge remains our paramount concern. The inspection work carried out last week confirms the footbridge has come to the end of its serviceable life and will need to be replaced before next winter.
"At this time, our position remains that the preferred approach is to provide a temporary footbridge, necessitating the removal of the trees.
"This is because of the significant impact that installing three-way temporary traffic lights on the bridge, over such an extended period of time, will have in the town.
“We have sought to keep elected ward members informed throughout, briefing local ward councillors and town councillors in July and September and we undertook public consultations in September and October 2024.
“We will aim to update the community and stakeholders in due course.”
The walkway was built in the 1950s as an add-on to Otley Bridge over the River Wharfe, which dates back to the 13th Century.
Leeds City Council confirmed its "preferred approach" was still to build a temporary crossing, rather than installing three-way temporary traffic lights on the bridge.
Work to install the temporary bridge is expected to start in March for about 12 weeks, with the new permanent footbridge expected to open in autumn.
Felled trees would be replaced by a minimum of 13 semi-mature trees across Otley, including in Tittybottle Park, subject to community consultation.
