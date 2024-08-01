Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leeds Council has issued an update on the closure of a city centre tunnel.

New York Road Tunnel, located just outside the city centre and on Leeds inner ring road, closed to all vehicles on February 12 for 28 weeks.

This was to enable council construction partner Balfour Beatty to carry out repair works and replace 27 bearings on the New York Road Flyover.

New York Road Tunnel closed to all vehicles on February 12 for 28 weeks.

Now, over five months into the closure, Leeds City Council has confirmed that the tunnel has officially reopened ahead of schedule.

An authority spokesperson said: “The New York Road Tunnel re-opened overnight on Friday, July 19 - Saturday, July 20, ahead of schedule.”

The tunnel allows vehicles to travel under the A64(M) New York Road flyover, part of the city's Inner Ring Road, to Marsh Lane and Burmantofts Street.

City Council has described the replacement of the bearings as a "vital process" which needed to be completed every 20-50 years.