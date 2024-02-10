Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New York Road Tunnel, located just outside the city centre and on Leeds inner ring road, will close to all vehicles from Monday, February 12 until the autumn to enable essential maintenance of the New York Road Flyover.

Leeds City Council along with construction partner Balfour Beatty will carry out repair works and replace 27 bearings on New York Road Flyover.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bearing replacement on the flyover is a vital process, that whilst only completed generally every 25-50 years, is essential to ensure the serviceable life of the flyover is maintained.

New York Road Tunnel will close to all vehicles from Monday, February 12 until the autumn.

Coun Helen Hayden said: “New York Road Flyover, like the work to Regent Street bridge in 2020 is a strategic vehicle crossing used by thousands of people every day.

"The decision to close New York Road Tunnel to support these essential maintenance works was not taken lightly and was made after careful consideration of safety and potential network delays.

"We apologise for any potential disruption and request road users' patience. The works are vital for the long-term maintenance of this crucial city infrastructure and for maintaining vehicle flow on the inner ring road.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Modern bridges are designed to make future bearing replacement straight forward. However older bridges, such as the New York Road Flyover, require substantial temporary works with heavy equipment including temporary foundations to support the bridge at each bearing.

The council in planning the project has considered every effort to keep the tunnel open, however due the level of disruption to traffic flow, accident and breakdown risk in the tunnel and workforce safety concerns, the closure represents the most viable option.

While the new scheme design will involve the tunnel closure, it will in turn ensure that traffic flows are maintained and therefore reduce the overall disruption.

With the tunnel closure the council aims to:

Minimise the impact on local residents as it avoids noisy night work.

Speed up the completion of the scheme by at least one month.

Improve safety for residents, bridge users, and the workforce on site.

Advance signage and notices will inform road users well in advance and during the closure. A full traffic management plan with signed diversions will be in place, along Marsh Lane and along the A61 past Leeds Bus Station.