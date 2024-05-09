New York Road: Leeds Council issues progress update on six month closure of city centre tunnel
and live on Freeview channel 276
New York Road Tunnel, located just outside the city centre and on Leeds inner ring road, closed to all vehicles on February 12 until the autumn.
This was to enable council construction partner Balfour Beatty to carry out repair works and replace 27 bearings on the New York Road Flyover.
Now, three months into the closure, Leeds City Council has confirmed that work is progressing according to schedule.
A local authority spokesperson said: “Work is progressing to schedule. 13 of 27 bearings have been replaced so far and the two northbound lane closures on Marsh Lane have been removed.
“The tunnel & A64(M) slip road exit will remain closed until autumn.”
Bearing replacement on the flyover is a vital process, that while only completed generally every 25-50 years, is essential to ensure the serviceable life of the flyover is maintained.
A full traffic management plan with signed diversions remains in place, along Marsh Lane and along the A61 past Leeds Bus Station.
During the closure, pedestrians and cyclists can safely cross Marsh Lane under the flyover, managed by the on-site construction team.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.